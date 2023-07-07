Michelle Obama Gets Vulnerable In New Essay On Children's Health

Former first lady Michelle Obama has advocated for healthier foods since her time in the White House. From working to perfect the garden at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave to creating her Let’s Move campaign and the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act, Obama has led the charge in fighting childhood obesity.

Though her commitment to America’s children had the platform of her former title, Obama’s dedication to educating parents about the dangers of processed foods was born from her own experience. According to Insider, her journey started due to a busy schedule and a need for quick food options, ultimately leading to unhealthy choices. “Grabbing prepared foods becomes simpler than cutting up carrots. Ordering delivery is sometimes all you have energy for,” she said. “I still remember taking one of my girls for a well-child visit and having the doctor tell me that all those simple choices I was making were negatively impacting her health. It was one of the worst feelings I’ve had as a parent — and one of the biggest wake-up calls of my life. I was a little scared, and also a little exasperated.”

Now, as co-founder of PLEZi Nutrition, a food and beverage company that offers healthy drinks and snacks for kids, Obama said she can truly see the problem and solutions from an insider perspective. “There’s no perfect solution that will work for every single kid, let alone millions of them,” she said. “But my time as first lady taught me that the food industry plays an outsize role in the fate of children’s health.”

PLEZi has expanded to Target, Walmart, and Sprouts and gets real about the impact of sugar and other additives on its labels. The signature drinks boast 75% less sugar than the average children’s drink with zero added sugars, making it a great choice for health-conscious parents.