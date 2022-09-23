Michelle Obama To Go On Six-City Book Tour for ‘The Light We Carry’

The former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama is preparing to go on tour.

Obama is set to hit the road to promote her upcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times , which is being released on November 15. She took to her Twitter account to make the announcement.

I’m excited to announce I am heading out on #TheLightWeCarry Tour! I can’t wait to share my new book with you, and I’m even more thrilled to see you in person soon. Register now to get tickets through the verified fan presale: https://t.co/QY5D2Wgb3X I hope to see you on tour! pic.twitter.com/NZlJPkuITJ — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 21, 2022

Crown, the publisher of the upcoming book, will collaborate with Live Nation to bring Obama to select cities.



“I am so excited to share that I will be heading across the country soon to talk with you all about my new book, THE LIGHT WE CARRY. I’m looking forward to making some new connections—and of course, seeing some familiar faces from the last tour,” said Obama in a written statement.

“This book means so much to me—it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty. On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more.”

The six-city U.S. tour for The Light We Carry will start November 15 at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. From there, the former lady heads to Philadelphia where the tour will stop at The Met on November 18. Then she heads to the East coast on December 3 to appear at the Fox Theatre before heading to the Chicago Theatre. The tour ends in California with stops in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

People can start to register for tickets now through Monday, September 26, for the pre-sale for the Verified Fan. People who receive an access code can buy tickets before the general public on Wednesday, September 28.. Tickets not sold after the presale will be available for the general public on Friday, September 30, at 10:00 a.m

According to the website, “In The Light We Carry, she [Obama] opens a frank and honest dialogue with readers, considering the questions many of us wrestle with: How do we build enduring and honest relationships? How can we discover strength and community inside our differences? What tools do we use to address feelings of self-doubt or helplessness? What do we do when it all starts to feel like too much?”