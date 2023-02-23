Michigan Governor Speaks at MSU Student Arielle Anderson’s Funeral: Says She Was ‘Robbed’ of Her Future

She was the student who was voted most likely to succeed.

Funeral services for Arielle Anderson, a Black student who was gunned down on the Michigan State University campus, was held in Detroit on Feb. 21, and was attended by grieving loved ones and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

According to ABC News, Whitmer observed how much support was present to celebrate the life of the slain 19-year-old. Anderson was in the early stages of pursuing her dream of becoming a surgeon, and it “was robbed from her by a senseless act of violence,” Whitmer said.

“While her life was cut short in the cruelest of ways, her impact is undeniable as I look around this church, as I listen to stories,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer said Anderson had a “quiet confidence,” and was known for her “loud compassion,” and had “wisdom beyond her years.”

Roy Bishop Jr., deputy superintendent of Educational Services for Grosse Pointe Public Schools, also shared words about Anderson during the service, acknowledging her inspirational drive, leadership, and advocacy for making sure everyone was included.

The Bishop shared that Anderson made the announcement that she would become a doctor when she was entering high school, where one of her teachers described her as “hard-working, dedicated, talented, driven, compassionate, thoughtful and mature” in a college recommendation letter.

“She shined so bright for everyone to see,” Bishop said, recalling how she embraced her middle name, Diamond.

“Arielle’s life, her impact, her mere presence, has changed the world for the better,” Bishop added.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Anderson, the niece of Flavor of Love star, Deelishis, was one of the three victims killed by 34-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae after he opened fire at an academic building and student union on Michigan State University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 13.

The funeral service for Anderson was held at Zion Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit.