Disgraced Ex-Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore Takes Plea Deal Moore plead no contest to two misdemeanor charges connected to an incident involving another university staff member.







By Robert Hill

Former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore accepted a plea deal on March 6, pleading no contest to two misdemeanor charges connected to an incident involving another university staff member. The plea came the same day as his scheduled evidentiary hearing regarding his arrest warrant.

Moore entered no contest pleas to misdemeanor charges of misuse of a telecommunications device in the context of a domestic relationship and trespassing. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors agreed to drop a felony charge and two additional misdemeanor counts that had been filed following the Dec. 10, 2025, incident.

He was accused of breaking into the Ann Arbor apartment of his lover and ex-assistant, Paige Shriver. He grabbed butter knives and kitchen scissors and threatening to kill himself.

Before the incident, 39-year-old married Moore was fired hours earlier by University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel after officials determined he had violated school policy by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with Shriver.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the initial charges in exchange for Moore’s plea deal.

As reported by ESPN, “All the [initial] charges against Mr. Moore were not supported by facts of law,” Moore’s attorney, Ellen Michaels, said after the hearing. “The dismissal of those charges validates the concerns we raised about the investigation from the very beginning.”

Moore, a father of three, was the head football coach at the University of Michigan and had served in the role for two years. He joined the program in 2018 as a member of former head coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff, where he served as a tight ends coach before moving to offensive line coach and helping coordinate the offense in 2021.

Shriver also no longer works for the University of Michigan, as her contract expired Feb. 28 and was not renewed. The incident also sparked two investigations within the university’s athletics department: one examining Moore’s conduct and another reviewing the department’s culture.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22.

