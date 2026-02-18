Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Judge Orders Hearing In Sherrone Moore Case Over Concerns Of Due Process Violations A judge wants to hear more in the Sherrone Moore case over concerns the former University of Michigan football coach may have been denied due process.







A judge has approved a hearing in the case of Sherrone Moore, amid concerns the former University of Michigan football coach may have been denied due process.

On Feb. 17, Judge J. Cedric Simpson scheduled a March 2 hearing, raising concerns that a police detective failed to disclose Moore’s employer-employee relationship with the woman he’s accused of stalking when a magistrate approved an arrest warrant in December. Simpson said the hearing will examine how the investigation that led to the charges against Moore was handled, WWMT reports.

“Defendant’s due process may have been violated,” Simpson said, calling the lack of context a “glaring” omission.

Moore was arrested shortly after being fired amid scrutiny over his relationship with an executive assistant. He faces charges that include felony home invasion, stalking, and illegal entry after allegedly entering the woman’s apartment without permission and threatening self-harm. Investigators say he blamed her for losing one of college football’s top coaching jobs, while his attorney is now seeking to have the case dismissed.

The police report states that the executive assistant had not responded to Moore’s calls and messages for two days before his firing. Defense attorney Ellen Michaels argued that, given that Moore was preparing for a bowl game, the volume of calls and texts was reasonable.

“It’s not stalking if the communication has a legitimate purpose,” Michaels said.

Moore gained national attention as head coach of Michigan’s Wolverines football, succeeding Jim Harbaugh, who left after a national championship run to coach the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers. But that all came to a head when Moore was fired Dec. 10 over what the university called an inappropriate relationship and dishonesty during the investigation, with longtime Utah coach Kyle Whittingham later named as his replacement.

Moore is now fighting the charges in court, with his attorney accusing the woman’s legal team of sharing information with police to “villainize” him and strengthen a potential financial claim against the university.

