News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Michigan Woman Accused Of Food Stamp Fraud To Fund Baking Business Rejects Plea Deal, Faces 10-Year Sentence The Michigan woman accused of using food stamps to fund her online baking business rejected a plea deal.







The Michigan woman who gained national attention for allegedly using food stamps to fund her online bakery has rejected a plea deal.

On Oct. 8, Talia C. Teneyuque, 32, rejected a plea deal that would have kept a conviction off her record, M Live reported. She faces felony charges of food stamp fraud exceeding $1,000, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

At the hearing, Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Aaron M. Majorana said he would drop the felony charge if Teneyuque pleaded guilty or no contest to a one-year misdemeanor count of larceny between $200 and $1,000. Accepting the offer would have allowed the prosecution to recommend a delayed sentence, effectively placing her on probation.

She also would have had the option to repay the amount owed, either in full or through garnished Bridge Card benefits, with the conviction not remaining on her record. However, Teneyuque’s defense attorney, Emilie K. Lyday, stated that her client was rejecting the plea deal and wished to move forward with witness testimony.

Kristie M. Giorgis, an eligibility specialist with Saginaw County’s Department of Health and Human Services, testified that Teneyuque was not violating any rules by receiving benefits while running her baking business. She recalled speaking to Teneyuque when she applied for food assistance and state-of-emergency relief from Consumers Energy in December 2021, disclosing during a phone interview that she lived with her five children and ran a home-based baking business.

Giorgis testified that Teneyuque spent 20 to 30 hours a week baking and sold her goods online for about $1,000 per month through CashApp. Teneyuque reportedly spent half of her earnings on baking supplies. DHS approved her application, and she signed an agreement promising to “use my benefits legally and will not sell, trade, or give away my benefits online or in person.”

Regulatory Agent Katrina Tibbits of MDHHS’s Office of Inspector General testified that in 2023, Teneyuque reported earning only about $305 per month, which she said was insufficient to cover her bills. Tibbits added that a search of social media led her to what she believes is Teneyuque’s baking business page, Luvn a Jar.

“It appeared there was the potential for her to be making much more than $300,” Tibbits said.

The hearing concluded with Judge Clark approving Assistant Prosecutor Majorana’s request to send Teneyuque’s case to Circuit Court for trial. She remains free on bond.

RELATED CONTENT: Social Security Faces Growing Financial Crisis: Overpayments And Future Benefit Cuts Loom