Watch Them Fly!: Michigan’s Giant Slide Sends Kids Soaring; Reopens After Speed Adjustments

The Giant Slide in Bell Isle, Michigan is back! And Detroit rapper GMac Cash has a message for every rider, as the legendary slide reopens on Friday, August 26.

Last week, 400 visitors were ecstatic to finally witness the grand comeback after a two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Detroit News reported.

The historic landmark quickly made its way around social media as videos went viral. Riders were caught on camera bouncing in and out of their sacks at a flying pace, a sight that concerned some and offered comedic relief for others.

However, the fun was short-lived. Members of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which operates the slide, decided to shut it down that Friday afternoon for speed adjustments.

According to WDIV ClickOnDetroit, the department officials announced on Sunday that they had “scrubbed down the surface and started to spray a little water on the slide between rides to help control the speed. It seems to be working well so please come out and give it a try.”

A video of a DNR official shows how to properly slide, instructing riders to lean forward when sliding down.

GMac Cash was quick to release “Giant Slide,” a song not only dedicated to the ride, but also cautioning against the painful odds of coming down the slide too fast.

He raps: “Hey, you could break your back (on the giant slide) / You could even break your neck (on the giant slide) / You might even bump your head (on the giant slide) / You need to watch your arms and your legs (on the giant slide)”.

Although there had been no reported injuries, the rapper also sheds light on the numerous jokes, memes, and viral videos.

The Giant Slide In Detroit Giving Out Full Blown Concussions 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RBqluNU6W5 — CARLOS HAHA DAVIS (@HaHaDavis) August 21, 2022

On Friday, the six-lane Giant Slide will operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday through Sunday. It will close after Labor Day weekend.

It costs $1 to ride. Riders must be 48 inches or taller to slide.