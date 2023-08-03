The Alleged Microphone Cardi B Threw At A Fan Being Sold On EBay

Cardi B went viral when she threw a microphone at a concertgoer during a live show in Las Vegas last weekend. Now the microphone is being auctioned off to charity.

An eBay listing posted over the week has reached nearly $100,000 bids for the alleged microphone thrown by Cardi B. The auction was launched by Scott Fisher, owner of the audio company that reportedly provided the “Bodak Yellow” rapper with the microphone she used during her performance at Vegas hot spot Drai’s Beachclub.

According to Fisher, all proceeds will go to two charities, Friendship Circle Las Vegas and Wounded Warrior Project. He stressed how popular the microphone is following Cardi’s now-viral throw.

“This is the Shure microphone shown in all the viral videos that Cardi B threw at a person in the crown at Drais Beach Club on July 29th 2023,” the listing reads.

“There are literally tons of links to videos all over the internet. You can see in the videos the white tape across the bottom.”

Fisher ensures it’s the microphone Cardi used as he verified with Drais’ staff and knew her mic had a white tape with “main” written across.

“This is the mic that has been seen all over the country flying into the crowd after Cardi was splashed with some liquid,” he wrote.

Videos from multiple angles spread across social media on Saturday, July 29 following Cardi’s mic throw. She was performing her hit “Bodak Yellow” when a concertgoer splashed the rapper with her drink.

Bruh aight… Cardi B Complete Mic throw incident pic.twitter.com/k6DPzQGH95 — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) July 31, 2023

That’s when Cardi retaliated by launching her microphone at the woman who threw the drink. The altercation came after other videos showed the DJ and Cardi telling attendees to splash her with water.

On Wednesday, Cardi was accused of battery after one victim filed a report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday. The victim says she was struck by an item thrown from the stage during the rapper’s performance. Police say a report was filed, but no citations or arrests have been issued.

