Cardi B Accused Of ‘Making Kids Things Sexual’ After Twerking At Daughter’s Birthday Party

Cardi B is back in the hot seat after twerking on a “Rugrats” statue at her daughter’s birthday party.

The Grammy award-winning rapper and her husband Offset were at the Nickelodeon Universe inside the American Dream Mall in New Jersey on Monday celebrating their daughter Kulture’s 5th birthday. While the event was wholesome in nature, the “Wap” emcee deemed it appropriate to post a video of herself twerking on a statue of Nickelodeon’s “Rugrats” character Grandpa Lou Pickles while slapping her backside.

Many sounded off about Cardi’s behavior after Hip Hop DX reposted the clip.

“It sickens me they are making kids things sexual, every single day. It’s the agenda I guess,” one person wrote.

“We continue to race to the bottom everyday,” another user added. “I thought the goal was to be rich so you so you don’t have to do stuff like this for attention.”

“This yall Queen? Twerking in front of a character made for children?,” one user asked.

The slander continued on Twitter when XXL highlighted the “lap dance” Cardi gave the cartoon statue.

Why bro there’s children there — Perils (@Bubblymane) July 12, 2023

Another Twitter user called the rapper “gross” for dancing so provocatively while children were present. But Cardi was seemingly unphased by the slander as she took to Twitter on Wednesday noting how turned up she was the night before.

“Last night I found out what happens when you drink six margaritas,” she tweeted.

Last night I found out what happens when you drink six margaritas. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 12, 2023

Cardi also had already shared the flyer for her daughter’s birthday party and reposted a fan page that wished her firstborn a happy birthday.

Noooo cause how cute is Kulture’s Birthday party invite !?💖 pic.twitter.com/ysdn8FVZ5q — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 10, 2023

Happy 5th Birthday to Kulture! 💕 pic.twitter.com/OSgHF2KCTq — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) July 10, 2023

Kulture is the first child Cardi welcomed with Offset in July 2018. The pair welcomed their son Wave in September 2021.

The “I Like It” rapper is known for her outspoken and vibrant demeanor and has never shied away from her past as an exotic dancer. If she cares about the latest criticism, Cardi will possibly clean up her act when she celebrates her son’s birthday in two months.

