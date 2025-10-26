News by Kandiss Edwards Corporations Continue To Roll Back Remote-Work Policies, Slowly But Surely Microsoft is the latest corporation to begin rolling back work-from-home expectations.







In a memo posted to Microsoft Blog, Executive Vice President Amy Coleman laid out her reasoning for the change. Microsoft asserts it would like to go back to the days of yore when employees “worked with the people right down the hall.” While stating the power of in-person community, the Sep. 9 memo also acknowledged that the rapid growth of artificial intelligence required an immediacy of attention that tools like Teams and instant messaging platforms cannot replicate.

“In the AI era, we are moving faster than ever, building world-class technology that changes how people live and work, and how organizations everywhere operate. If you reflect on our history, the most meaningful breakthroughs happen when we build on each other’s ideas together, in real time,” Coleman wrote.

Luckily for employees, the company is not calling for a five-day, in-person work week. Microsoft said employees who live within 50 miles of its Redmond campus will be expected on site at least three days a week by the end of February 2026. The policy will roll out in phases for other U.S. and international offices.

The announcement comes on the heels of NBCUniversal giving its employees an ultimatum. In a memo that hybrid employees must be on-site Monday through Thursday beginning Jan. 5, 2026, and workers who cannot comply may discuss a voluntary exit assistance package with human resources.

“We are better when we are together,” NBCU Chief Operating Officer Adam Miller wrote.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 40 million people are work-from-home employees. The slow but sure change to the structure of American households may be difficult for some. For workers the effects are already material. Employees at companies that tightened policies report having to rearrange childcare plans relocate or accept severance packages if they cannot comply.

As more companies insist “togetherness” is the way to success the debate over office presence and productivity is likely to persist. Employers say they want teams together to spark innovation. Employees say the modern workplace should respect proven hybrid practices that helped many balances work and life without harming output.

