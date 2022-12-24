Migos Rapper Hosts ‘Offset Toy Giveaway’ Two Days Before Christmas

Migos rapper Offset hosted a toy giveaway in an Atlanta suburb on Friday, according to WSBTV. Despite the cold weather, the recording artist’s first Offset Toy Giveaway took place as scheduled in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The recording artist thanked the community and children for always supporting him while noting the hard times he was currently going through. His cousin and fellow Migos member, TakeOff, died on Nov. 1.

“I just wanted to give back to my community. Thanks to all the kids for always supporting me and always listening to me and always just being there for me, you know,” he said. “Y’all hold me up. You know we’ve been going through a tough time, but God is good.”

The Migos rapper was also given the inaugural key to Gwinnett County during the inaugural toy giveaway. Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson told Offset that she was proud of all he does to support the community. Atlanta City Councilman Byron Amos was also in attendance and presented the recording artist with a community service award for his contributions to Atlanta’s musical culture.

“We’re so proud of you and all you are doing to uplift and support our community,” said Hendrickson.

Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, told the press that he liked to see celebrities giving back.

“I like to see when celebrities give back to the community, and you know, do their best to make sure that the kids get where they need to go,” he said.

The Migos rapper also said that while it may be his first toy giveaway, it certainly will not be his last. The 31-year-old shared an announcement on Instagram that said he would continue to help those in need.

“I’m going to make sure that I do more for my community, not just holidays or a one time thing. I want to be able to change it. Thank God for blessing me to be able to bless others it’s not just gifts, it’s help to my side the NAWF be a better place.”