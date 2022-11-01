Migos Trending: Reports Surface That Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead in Houston at 28

Reports have surfaced that the Grammy-award-winning rapper Takeoff from the group the Migos was shot dead in Houston, Texas. UPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals. Media partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Any updates on the incident will be posted here. https://t.co/bbaad2z9My — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

Multiple sources say Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot over a dice game. He was one-third of rap trio Migos alongside his uncle, Quavo and cousin once removed, Offset.

According to HPD Lt. Salazar, 40 to 50 people were at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto, around 2:40 a.m. when the shooting took place. Two additional victims were located at nearby hospitals, HPD said.

Photos posted to social media by TMZ showTakeoff wearing a white shirt with black pants and Quavo in orange trying to help him.

A video of the aftermath showed a man matching the description of the rapper lying motionless on the ground.

This is a developing story. Very sad.