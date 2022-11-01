 Migos Trending: Reports Surface That Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead in Houston at 28

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 01: Takeoff and Quavo attend the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Reports have surfaced that the Grammy-award-winning rapper Takeoff from the group the Migos was shot dead in Houston, Texas.

Multiple sources say Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot over a dice game. He was one-third of rap trio Migos alongside his uncle, Quavo and cousin once removed, Offset.

According to HPD Lt. Salazar, 40 to 50 people were at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto, around 2:40 a.m. when the shooting took place. Two additional victims were located at nearby hospitals, HPD said.

Photos posted to social media by TMZ showTakeoff wearing a white shirt with black pants and Quavo in orange trying to help him.

A video of the aftermath showed a man matching the description of the rapper lying motionless on the ground.

This is a developing story. Very sad.

