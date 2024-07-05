Miguel Nuñez Jr. Flames Waka Flocka For Supporting Trump And Dissing Biden

Recording artist Waka Flocka was seen on video throwing out a Joe Biden supporter while performing at a show in Utah earlier this week. After the video went viral, actor Miguel Nuñez Jr. called the rapper a “fool a** punk” for being a Trump supporter.

A video clip posted by TMZ shows the “No Hands” rapper onstage performing at Club Sky in Salt Lake City on July 1 when he called out anyone in the audience who were presumably President Joe Biden supporters. As he paused from doing songs, he announced to the crowd, “All Joe Biden voters, get out of my concert. We going to see y’all at the bingo game. We’re gonna party right now for motherf**king president T24!” apparently stumping for Donald Trump.

The Neighborhood Talk posted a comment from The Family Business actor on its Instagram account, with Nuñez dissing the Atlanta rapper for his declaration of support for Trump.

“What a IGNORANT A** N**Ga. Yeah, I said you FOOL A** Punk – No Biden supporter should buy this dumb a** House N**ga music again. If upset about this– BRING IT!!”

Waka did respond in the comment section to the actor’s response to him dissing the current president. He defended himself and his position and seemingly warned his distractor in the post.

“I always did and always will have an independent mindset… I watch, and I listen so know who’s who… keep that same energy.”

The rapper has made his support for the former president known in the past, and in October, made a photo opp with Trump in his profile pic.

The support goes both ways as the former president awarded the Queens, NY-born rapper with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his humanitarianism work in 2021, mostly for his work with the Chicago-based nonprofit group Daughter of Destiny, according to Newsweek.

