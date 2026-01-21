Mike Colter Talks Possibility Of Marvel’s Luke Cage Returning

A decade after his character, Luke Cage, debuted on Netflix in 2016, the actor who played him, Mike Colter, teased a possible return, saying that there is “some unfinished business” with Cage.

While appearing on Shawn Stockman’s On That Note podcast, the Marvel star spoke about talks to reprise the popular character, eight years after the series was canceled. Luke Cage may have been his most popular role over the years, though he has had several others since then. He also played Cage in another Netflix crossover series, The Defenders, which combined the characters of Luke Cage, Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones, fighting as one unit against criminals through the streets of New York City.

Stockman, a self-proclaimed Marvel fan, asked him the question most Luke Cage fans have been wondering for years: Is there a possibility that we will see Luke Cage on screen again?

Colter responded, “Listen, I will say this, I’ve had conversations, and I’ll leave it at that.”

He explained that after the series was canceled by Netflix, as most actors do when they lose work, he was on to the next project. He admitted that fans and people who approached him would ask him the same question, but, in his mind, that answer was always “no,” because he was looking for his next memorable role. But now, his mindset has changed. He now wonders if there should be a return of Luke Cage.

“It’s been years now, so I’m doing other projects but, now, I think to myself, ‘I have some unfinished business there. Now I’ve reached the point where I’m like, ‘I have some unfinished business,’ and I think Daredevil’s back so, come on … Jessica’s back.”

The long layoff from the series and the fans’ demands for another crack at it, he feels, place them in a better negotiating position to bring it back.

“I would say we’re in a better position to see this come into fruition faster than we think.”

