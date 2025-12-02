Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Netflix Cancels ‘Good Times’ Reboot After One Season Following Backlash Netflix has decided to pull the plug on the "Good Times" animated reboot after just one season amid public backlash.







Netflix has canceled the animated comedy reboot Good Times Black Again after one season, following public backlash and protests.

The Stephen Curry and Seth MacFarlane-executive-produced comedy series was among the latest round of animated series to get the axe, What’s On Netflix reports. The Good Times reboot, which premiered in 2024, garnered over 5 million views and featured a star-studded cast, but that wasn’t enough to secure a second season.

The show’s cancellation wasn’t unexpected, as Good Times Black Again—voiced by J.B. Smoove, Marsai Martin, Jay Pharoah, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tisha Campbell, and Wanda Sykes—faced more criticism than praise. Marketed as a modern take on the 1970s classic, the series struggled to resonate with viewers and longtime fans, with critics accusing it of leaning on racist stereotypes and failing to capture the original’s humor, humanity, and cultural insight.

In March, protestors even gathered outside Madison Square Garden demanding its cancellation. The Committee to Eliminate Media Offensive to African People (CEMOTAP) led the opposition, calling the reboot a “racist cartoon” reminiscent of historically offensive tropes.

In an open letter to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, CEMOTAP co-chairs Dr. James McIntosh and Betty Dopson blasted the series for depicting Black characters as “unintelligent, violent, simian, and hypersexual,” criticizing its use of slurs, obscenity, and harmful stereotypes. They urged the public to boycott Netflix until the show was removed.

“We can’t think of anything that is more offensive than having toddlers with machine guns throwing menstrual blood in children’s faces…all those are the types of things that are in this cartoon,” McIntosh wrote.

The group also staged protests outside Netflix’s Manhattan headquarters and handed out leaflets to raise awareness about their concerns. CEMOTAP members even attended Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors games in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago to draw attention to their opposition to the show and his involvement.

The series reportedly earned 3.3 million views in the first half of 2024, with an additional 2.1 million by mid-2025. Despite totaling 5.4 million streams, the numbers weren’t enough to justify a second season. Coupled with ongoing controversy and declining viewership, Netflix has decided to cancel the “Good Times” reboot.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘BE PRESIDENTIAL:’ Long Island Man Sues Ex-Boss And Medical Center For $100M Over Alleged Obama-Fueled Sex Extortion