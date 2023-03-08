Mike Epps Under Investigation and May Face Charges for Having Loaded Gun at Indianapolis International Airport

Comedian Mike Epps is caught up in a situation that’s not funny.

According to WHTR, the actor was caught carrying a loaded handgun at the Indianapolis International Airport over the weekend, and could possibly be facing charges.

Om March 5, police officers at the airport responded to a firearms investigation at a security checkpoint after it was determined that there might be a possible firearm inside a backpack. A report from airport officials stated that police officers discovered a .38 Special Airweight revolver inside Epps’ backpack. The gun was loaded with four rounds of Hornady .38 special ammo, and the spot in the cylinder with the firing pin was empty.

The officers confiscated the weapon as Epps told them he was in town for a show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He had forgotten that he had the handgun inside his bag.