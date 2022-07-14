Mike Hill Regrets Not Being There For His Ex-Wife During Pregnancy of His Daughter

Mike Hill is enjoying married life with Cynthia Bailey while owning up to his mistakes while married to his second wife.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently appeared on the Dear Fathers podcast, where he admitted his biggest regret was the time he missed while his second wife, Camille Hill, was pregnant with his second daughter, Kayla.

“That’s still painful ’til this day. Actually seeing my wife pregnant and I got love for her and I got love for that baby and I’m not there,” Hill said.

“That’s something I’ll never be able to get back. That’s the only real regret I have in my life, and it hurts me ’til this day. And it hurts me that I wasn’t there. I wish I could’ve done more.”

Bailey is Hill’s third wife. Not much is known about his first wife, with whom he welcomed his eldest daughter, Ashlee. But his second wife, Camille Hill, is the mother of his daughter Kayla.

As noted by Madame Noire, Hill has admitted to causing his two divorces due to being unfaithful. He vowed never to get married again after his second divorce.

“The first time I was married, it was officially 10 years. The second time was 11 years. I was married a long time, and it cost me in those alimony payments,” he jokingly said.

But the universe had other plans. Hill would eventually meet Bailey after Steve Harvey connected them. But he can recall first taking a liking to her while watching RHOA with his second wife.

“My ex-wife, Camille, turned me on to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and we used to sit there on Sundays and actually watch it together, or we’d even have it on DVR [because] we couldn’t watch it without each other,” he explained. “And what’s crazy about that whole situation is that Cynthia was, like, our favorite. So [that’s] before I even knew about her personally or whatnot.”

Now, as a father to two daughters and stepfather to Cynthia’s daughter with actor Leon Robinson, Noelle Robinson, Hill says he enjoys an “organic” relationship with his stepdaughter.

“It was organic, it was real, and that’s what makes it so special. And I love her to death. And I love that she’s got a father who’s also in her life that I respect,” Hill said. “I understand she knows who her dad is, and I know who her dad is, so I’m not trying to override that at all [in] any type of way, but I’m there for her when she needs me. Any time she needs me.”