Mike Tomlin Stands With Brian Flores, Named As New Steelers Senior Defensive Assistant/Linebackers Coach

News of Black head coach firings in the NFL made headlines following David Culley’s dismissal from the Houston Texans, and Brian Flores’ firing of the Miami Dolphins, after the league’s pledge to promote diversity.

Flores however, is making a comeback after being named the new senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flores with work alongside the last remaining Black head coach in the league, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, Sports Illustrated reports.

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Tomlin said in a press conference on Saturday.

“Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

During his three-year stint in Miami, the Dolphins saw victory for the first time in 20 years, winning back-to-back seasons, which raised questions when news broke of his termination.

As previously reported, Flores is currently in the middle of a lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination when it comes to hiring practices. Named in the lawsuit are the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, due to his firing from Miami and the interview processes of Denver and New York.

Flores asserts what millions of fans, most Black NFL players, and coaches in the league know: Black coaches are discriminated against in the NFL.

In a statement, Flores stated: “God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals. In making the decision to file the class action complaint, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game I love and has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”