Mike Tyson Receives $250K Offer After 'Cheeky' Display On Fight Night The vice president of the adult website, CamSoda made the offer that the boxer is most likely to refuse







One company was so impressed with the former heavyweight boxer’s appearance that it offered Mike Tyson six figures, not to fight but to make an appearance based on what was shown in the boxer’s dressing room on the night of his highly-anticipated brawl with Jake Paul.

According to TMZ Sports, after viewing a particular scene before Tyson headed out to fight Paul, an adult website made the 58-year-old a $250,000 offer. While in his dressing room, after an intimate moment with his son, the Netflix cameras revealed Tyson’s bare butt as he walked away. The seemingly innocent shot made noise when viewers witnessed it on Nov. 16.

Apparently, the vice president of the adult website CamSoda saw the display and came up with an idea to offer the popular pugilist a quarter of a million dollars.

In a letter to Tyson, VP Daryn Parker stated, “Now I understand this offer may be a far cry from what you just raked in from the fight, but let’s face it — maybe it’s time to hang up the gloves.”

“I think this offer is the perfect way to still get in front of people and perform in a different, less strenuous way. Plus, you don’t have to worry about anyone biting or going after your ears.”

This is not the first time the website offered to pay the boxer six figures.

Four years ago, Boxing Scene reported that CamSoda wanted to pay Tyson $100,000 to be the Drug Test Coordinator for an event the site was promoting. They made the offer after viewing an episode of his podcast, Hotboxin with Mike Tyson, where he discussed beating drug tests during his earlier career by using a prosthetic penis filled with a child’s urine to avoid testing positive during random tests.

Tyson turned down that offer, and there is no word if he will accept this recent one.

The youngest heavyweight champion of the world lost his recent fight against Paul, which took place in Arlinton, Texas, at AT&T Stadium.