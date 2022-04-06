Mike Tyson Unable to Sell Ear-Shaped Cannabis Gummies In Colorado

Tyson’s cannabis company, Tyson 2.0 has stated that they still intend to sell the product there but will alter its shape from a “bitten ear” to the letter “T” before “Mike Bites” makes its debut in the Centennial State later this year.

Mike Bites will be sold at dispensaries in three states, Massachusetts, California, and Nevada. Tyson’s company, Tyson 2.0, announced the product line via its Twitter account earlier last month.

Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now 👂😤 pic.twitter.com/BCbXcdYcra — ItsTyson20 (@itstyson20) March 15, 2022

Tyson 2.0 CEO Adam Wilks feels that this will be another successful cannabis product for Tyson. He sat down with Yahoo Finance in an exclusive interview with his partner, co-founder and chairman, Chad Bronstein. When asked why Tyson has been successful in the cannabis space, Wilks stated it is because of the former boxer’s authenticity.

“Honestly, it’s one word—authenticity. Mike’s the most authentic celebrity athlete that there is in the cannabis space. There are so many celebrities that have tried to do what we’ve done with Tyson 2.0, but unfortunately, none of them have been as successful as we have. Mike has been an advocate for cannabis his whole life and is open about the benefits that the cannabis plays in Mike’s life.”