Mike Tyson Says Jake Paul Will Be ‘Greatly Mistaken’ About Trying To Hurt Him

Former heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson is gearing up to fight Jake Paul in the summer and appeared on Fox News to discuss what will take place in the boxing ring when he does the exhibition against the YouTuber.

Tyson explains that although it’s labeled a fight, it’s more of an exhibition match, so we will not see the type of fight we may be accustomed to seeing him participate in.

“This is called an exhibition,” Tyson said. “But if you look up exhibition, you will not see any of the laws that we are fighting under. This is a fight. I don’t think he’s faster than me, I’ve seen a YouTube of him at 16, doing weird dances, that’s not the guy I’m going to be fighting. This guy’s gonna come, he’s gonna try to hurt me, which I’m accustomed to, and he’s gonna be greatly mistaken.”

He did state that he’s nervous now, even “scared to death,” but that feeling will subside as the fight date approaches.

“Right now, I’m scared to death, but as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because this is reality, and in reality, I’m invincible.”

And although he’s stepping into the ring with Paul, he says that he doesn’t dislike him.

“No. I do not have no grudges against him he’s beautiful, and no, it’s not from that perspective.”

The fight is scheduled to stream live on Netflix on July 20. The streaming platform is promoting the contest with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). The 57-year-old Tyson and the 27-year-old Paul will fight at the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium, AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas, which has a capacity of 80,000.

Tyson has a record of 50 wins and six losses. Paul, who calls himself “The Problem Child,” has a record of 9-1.

