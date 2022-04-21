Mike Tyson Reportedly Punches Airplane Passenger

Four weeks after former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson was kept his cool after a patron pulled out a gun at a comedy show, he lost it.
According to TMZ Sports, the Brooklyn-bred entrepreneur repeatedly punched a man who was apparently annoying him on a Florida-bound JetBlue flight at San Francisco International Airport.
Mike Tyson seemed to lose his cool on a plane on Wednesday night … repeatedly punching a man in the face after the guy had apparently annoyed him. https://t.co/0623EXLgmQ
Last month, Tyson stopped what could have been a deadly shooting at a rooftop comedy club ,an act that was caught on video.
According to TMZ Sports, Tyson and several people were enjoying a comedy show when a man approached Tyson’s table in front of the comedian. As the comedian went through his set, the man moved toward Tyson and started talking. According to witnesses, he was challenging Tyson to a fight.
Tyson kept his cool while he engaged with the man, who continued talking. Another man approached the talker and tried to distance him from Tyson, pushing him back in the process. The other man, reportedly the host of the show, shoved the talker toward the exit. The talker grew agitated and threatened to shoot the host. Taking a step back, he pulled out a weapon from his waist and pointed it toward the host. People started to scramble.
The man concealed his weapon and Tyson told him to come over. When the guy approached, Tyson extended his hand to the gun-wielding man and gave him a hug, averting a disaster. The man said a couple of words to Tyson, gave him praise, and then headed toward the exit.