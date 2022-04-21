Mike Tyson Reportedly Punches Airplane Passenger

Four weeks after former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson was kept his cool after a patron pulled out a gun at a comedy show, he lost it. According to TMZ Sports, the Brooklyn-bred entrepreneur repeatedly punched a man who was apparently annoying him on a Florida-bound JetBlue flight at San Francisco International Airport.

A witness told TMZ Sports that around 10:30 a.m. Pacific, a passenger noticed he was sitting behind Tyson and took a selfie with the retired boxer. As Tyson sat down, the passenger kept trying to talk to Tyson, who asked the man to relax.

Apparently not taking that cue, “The Baddest Man on the Planet” got agitated and showed the annoying passenger why he has had that title for years.

Tyson apparently confronted the passenger, and then left the aircraft and the man with a bloody face. The passenger received medical attention, who reportedly called the police, although there has been no word whether police officials have contacted Tyson or started an investigation.