Mike Tyson Has Stopped Using Marijuana

Former heavyweight Mike Tyson is scheduled to head into the boxing ring with Jake Paul later this year, and although he smokes and sells marijuana, he will not be taking in the pleasures of cannabis until after the boxing match is over.

According to USA Today, the Brooklyn-bred fighter will adhere to the rules set forth by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). Marijuana is one of the substances banned by the agency. The TDLR regulates combat sports in the Lone Star State, and if an athlete fails a drug test, not only will they face an automatic 90-day suspension, but they will also be given a fine. If they win the contest, that victory reverts to “No Decision.”

Tyson’s publicist, Joann Mignano, told the media outlet that the boxer does not want to skirt protocol and will follow the rules of the TDLR.

“He only stopped as a means of following all of the rules,’’ Mignano stated by email, “but he is still a strong advocate for the medicinal benefits of cannabis for his well-being and others like him.’’

Tyson has also admitted previously that he has taken “The Toad,” a psychedelic toad venom. According to Addiction Center, toad venom is a mind-altering drug from a rare toad species native to the Sonoran Desert, the Bufo Alvarius. It produces a venom known as 5-MeO-DMT, which is an extremely potent natural psychedelic. It is believed to be about four to six times more powerful than DMT(dimethyltryptamine).

He would not be able to have any kind of pharmacological substance use in Texas either if he wanted an alternative to marijuana.

“Use of any pharmacological substance that is not approved for human therapeutic use is prohibited,” said Tela Mange, communications manager for the TDLR.

Since Tyson launched his cannabis business in 2021, according to MarketWatch, the company is estimated to make about $500,000 monthly.

Tyson is scheduled to fight Paul on July 20 in a match that will stream live on Netflix. The 57-year-old Tyson and the 27-year-old Paul will go toe-to-toe at the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium, AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas, which has a capacity of 80,000.