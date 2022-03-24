 Iron Mike Tyson Prevents Man From Shooting Up Hollywood Comedy Club

Celebrity News Lifestyle News

Mike Tyson Stops Potential Shooting Hollywood Comedy Club

0
(Image: Instagram/Mike Tyson)

Mike Tyson emerged as a winner again when he reportedly stopped what could have been a deadly shooting at a comedy club earlier this week.

According to TMZ Sports, a patron at a Hollywood rooftop bar pulled out a firearm and the former heavyweight boxing champion prevented a tragedy from taking place.

The incident was captured on video. According to the footage, Tyson and several people were enjoying the comedy show when a man approached Tyson’s table in front of the comedian. As the comedian went through his set, the man moved toward Tyson and started talking to him. According to witnesses, he was actually challenging Tyson to a fight to get some clout.

Tyson kept his cool while he engaged with the man, who continued talking. Another man approached the  talker and tried to distance him from Tyson, pushing him back in the process. The other man, who was reportedly the host of the show, shoved the talker toward the exit, who grew agitated and threatened to shoot the host. Taking a step back, he pulled out a weapon from his waist and pointed it toward the host. People started to scramble.

The man concealed his weapon and Tyson told him to come over. When the guy approached, Tyson extended his hand to the gun-wielding man and gave him a hug, averting a disaster. The man said a couple of words to Tyson, gave him praise and then headed toward the exit.
On his way out, the gun-wielding patron exchanged words with the host who was held back by another man, so the threat was no longer felt as the agitator finally left the venue. Tyson, to his credit, prevented anything from happening with his calm demeanor as the ordeal played out. You can view a video of the encounter below:
Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

×