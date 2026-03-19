News by Kandiss Edwards Veterans Deported, Too: ICE Crackdown Sweeps Up Those Who Served For immigrants, service alone does not guarantee a smooth transition into citizenship.







The Trump administration continues to try to carry out mass deportations nationwide. And veterans are not immune, Military.com reports.

As of December 2025, the Department of Homeland Security claims 2.5 million immigrants have been returned to their countries of origin. Military service is often a reliable path to citizenship.

According to Immigration Detentions of Military Family Members Spark Lawmaker Probe, 115,000 noncitizen veterans reside in the United States. Service alone does not guarantee the smooth transition into citizenship. Multiple service members have faced deportations despite decades of residency in the United States due to the stringent requirements of citizenship.

Requirements:

You must be at least 18 years old unless applying based on military service.

Permanent resident (Green Card holder), typically for 5 years, or 3 years if married to a U.S. citizen.

Continued residence in the U.S. for the required period.

Residence in the state or U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services district where you apply for at least 3 months.

Applicants must demonstrate the ability to read, write, and speak basic English, unless exempt due to age or disability.

Applicants must pass civics and reading test covering U.S. history and government. Depending on your application date, you may take the 2008 or 2025 version of the test.

You must demonstrate good moral character for the required period, including honesty, law-abiding behavior, and compliance with tax obligations. USCIS may also consider community involvement and minor infractions.

Minor exceptions are made for military members including length of residency, age, and testing requirements. The need for good moral character remains a constant. Unfortunately, for multiple veteran removals, it is the requirement that has been unmet.

In the case of Godfrey Wade his criminal past bars him from living in the country he fought for. The Jamaican-born U.S. Army veteran was detained by ICE for 5-months before he was deported this year. Though Wade has lived in the States for 50 years he has been convicted of minor crimes including a 2007 bounced check and a 2006 simple assault charge. While Wade sat in ICE custody his attorney filed an appeal to overturn his 2014 removal order. He was deported before receiving full due process.

Additionally, 39-year-old Venezuelan immigrant Jose Barco was removed from the U.S. Despite paying taxes for years and earning a Purple Heart, Barco’s criminal record mandated his removal. Barco was taken into ICE custody In April 2025.

In 2008, the veteran was convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of menacing after shooting into a crowd of teenagers and wounding 19-year-old Ginny Clemons according to NPR.

Taking up arms on behalf of the United States is a selfless act of sacrifice. While citizenship is seen as an honor and privilege to those deserving, many wonder if more flexibility should be allowed in the case of veterans.

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