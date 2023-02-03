Millionaire Beauty Boss Partners With City Girls to Bring Premium Skincare to Working Class Women 

Cota Skin, a leading provider of luxury skincare products, has partnered with the platinum-selling rap group City Girls to bring its high-quality products to a wider audience.

The City Girls, made up of JT and Yung Miami (host of Caresha Please), are one of hip hop’s most popular rap groups and have a large following of working-class women who prioritize skin care.

City Girls are known for their flawless skin and love of luxury products, so this partnership is a perfect match.

Cota Skin’s CEO, Britni Ricard, states that “City Girls are the perfect partners for us because we understand how difficult it can be as Black consumers to find the skin care solutions we need to combat hyperpigmentation issues, so we’ve decided to get involved and create something that specifically addresses these problems.”

JT from The City Girls says “What caught my eye about Cota Skin was the 24-karat gold serum. It caught my attention because of the gold flakes. I dug more into the serum, and I see that the flakes specifically help with dark spots, which I struggle with.”

Yung Miami, adds, “I know for Black women, it’s hard for us to get products that really work on our skin. So, when I saw that the product was created and owned by a Black woman I said, “Let me try it out.”

The Collection includes the COTA Cleanser, Rose Toner, 24K-Gold Skin Brightening Serum, COTA Cream, Hyaluronic Rose Mask and retails for $172.00. Thanks to this new partnership, all women can lavish in high-end skincare without breaking the bank and will be able to experience what sets Cota Skin apart from other skincare brands.

Ricard is no stranger to success, hitting over a million dollars in sales during Black Friday, she prides herself on continuing to build her business acumen. With a desire to start a skincare line, no industry experience, or access to a personal computer, Ricard capitalized on her tax dollars, maxed out her public library card in New Orleans, Louisiana and taught herself how to start a business.

“It’s refreshing to see Black celebrities using their platforms to promote and patronize small Black businesses. It’s also very reciprocal because as consumers, we support their music, art and more. Partnerships like these allow our communities to thrive.”

ABOUT COTA SKIN CARE

Cota Skin is a female-owned and operated company based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Founder and CEO Britni Ricard has always been passionate about recreating the skincare routine shared with her by her late brother.

To commemorate Ricard’s late brother, she named the company using the abbreviations of his musician stage name, Chev Off the Ave (COTA).

COTA is committed to providing the perfect skincare regimen that targets all skin types.