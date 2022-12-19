Milwaukee Father of 3 Makes Half Court Shot at NBA Game, Wins $10K

Germelle Scott Sr., a father of 3 from Milwaukee, Wisconsin has brought home $10,000 for his family after making a half-court shot during a Milwaukee Bucks game.

On November 21, Scott was at the Bucks’ Fiserv Forum to watch the game with his family, celebrating his 7-year-old son Germelle Scott Jr. who has sickle cell anemia. He was the star of the year of the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund at the game.

“It was a night for him,” Scott told WISN. “I said, ‘Sure, why not? Sign me up.’”

While at the game, Scott was asked if he wanted to participate in the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Jackpot Shot. He agreed even though the last time he recalled picking up a ball was in 2015.

Scott, who played basketball in high school, said he felt like he got the beat again when he went on the court. So after a few couple practice dribbles and close shots, he went for the jackpot shot and successfully made it.

Meanwhile, Scott works 2 jobs to help provide for his family and he was grateful for the prize money he received. He said he will use it to buy his children some gifts and maybe start his own business.