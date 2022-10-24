George Floyd Demonstrators to be Paid $700K in Four Separate Settlements Over Police Excessive Force

The city of Minneapolis has been required to pay more than $700,000 to demonstrators because of the police using excessive force during protests over the death of George Floyd.

Members of the Minneapolis city council approved the four separate settlements Thursday, with the largest award issued to a group of 11 Minnesotans and one Iowa resident, according to The Associated Press.

Minneapolis police were accused in federal court of targeting the protesters with tear gas, rubber bullets, and pepper spray as they peacefully protested George Floyd’s death.

The council unanimously voted to award each plaintiff named in the case $50,000.

“In other blatant displays of excessive force, captured on video, MPD officers can be seen spraying tear gas and pepper spray indiscriminately out of their squad car windows while driving through peaceful protests,” according to a 60-page civil suit.

The settlements reportedly require approval from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

The Star Tribune reported that most of the plaintiffs were marched along the Interstate 35W bridge on May 31, 2020, when a semitrailer drove into a large crowd.

The city of Cleveland also agreed last month to pay 12 protesters $540,000 for their wrongful arrests during George Floyd protest demonstrations.

The 12 plaintiffs agreed to split the money evenly, and the city will dismiss all charges on their records, ABC News reported.

Last week, the family of George Floyd filed a $250 million lawsuit after billionaire recording artist Kanye West made inflammatory comments regarding George Floyd’s death on the Drink Champs podcast.

Ye said, after watching a documentary by Candace Owens, that Floyd was not killed by a Minnesota police officer. Instead, Ye said, Floyd died from ingesting fentanyl, which was proven in court to be false.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin is currently serving a prison sentence after being convicted for the murder of George Floyd in 2020.