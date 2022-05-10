Minneapolis Mall Welcomes First Black Woman-Owned Shoe Store

Brittney Kline, the founder and chief executive officer of Boss Lady Shoetique. The shoe store has opened a storefront in Northtown Mall in Minneapolis, Minn. making her the first Black woman to ever open a shoe store in the mall.

Brittney has always wanted to be a fashion model since she was a child. But she had to put her dream on hold when she got pregnant at an early age. Even though she wasn’t able to fulfill her childhood dream, she didn’t stop dreaming.