George Floyd’s Aunt Speaks Out After Renee Good Killed By ICE

Angela Harrelson, the aunt of George Floyd, compared the death of Minnesota resident Renee Good to the murder of her nephew.

The deaths of Good and Floyd were not similar in individual circumstances, but the loss of life by law enforcement is the same. Neither Floyd nor Good were actively committing crimes during their deaths, and neither appeared to pose potential harm. However, both were deemed threats and killed.

Harrelson said the incident has retraumatized her in its parallels and asserted, much like Floyd, Good deserves to be alive.

“It’s been not just retraumatizing to me, what happened to Renee, but I’m sure to all the families here,” she said to a room full of Minnesotans. “Renee deserved to be here today.”

Harrelson took a bold stance against police brutality and the current Trump administration. She proclaimed to all those present, “Donald Trump is not God. He thinks he is, but he is not.”

Good was a 37-year-old mother of three. Her family released a statement describing her as a devoted parent and partner and is calling for a full accounting of the circumstances surrounding her death.

The shooting has drawn public attention as federal and local officials review ICE enforcement practices and the agency’s use of force. Community members have gathered near George Floyd Square since the incident. Minneapolis Mayor Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued sharp statements condemning the violence and requesting the removal of ICE from their city and state, respectively.

Harrelson knows the fight for justice and accountability is not easy and will take multiple communities, voices, and actions to see progress. However, she is committed and is asking others to join the fight.

“If you stand for humanity, you know what to do,” she added. “The tide is going to turn. And it’s going to be rough for a while, but we will get there. I know the pain. You guys know the pain. We all know the pain. We know this pain together. But we will see the light again,” she said.

