News by Jameelah Mullen 2 Children Dead, 17 Injured In Minneapolis School Shooting Following the tragedy, activists are calling for stricter gun control laws.







A shooter fired through the windows of a Minneapolis Catholic School, killing two children and injuring 17 others, most of whom were students at Annunciation Catholic School. The Aug. 27 shooting occurred during the students’ first week of classes.

The shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Westman graduated from the school in 2017.

Police say Westman shared a “manifesto” on YouTube that is currently under investigation. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told KSTP News that investigators believe Westman did, in fact, post the video.

YouTube removed the video, which showed an arsenal of guns and what appears to be a handwritten four-page manifesto.

“I have wanted this for so long. I am not well. I am not right. I am a sad person, haunted by these thoughts that do not go away. I know this is wrong, but I can’t seem to stop myself. I am severely depressed and have been suicidal for years. Only recently have I lost all hope and decided to perform my final action against this world,” the letter reads in part.

At the end of the manifesto, Westman requests prayers for the victims’ families and friends. The shooter used three guns, all of which were purchased legally.

The Archbishop of Chicago, Cardinal Blaise Cupich, called on the government to take steps to protect citizens’ safety through gun control measures.

“The facts are clear. Guns are plentiful and common sense attempts to limit their availability have been largely rejected in the name of a freedom not found in our constitution,” Cupich said in a statement.

“Cutbacks in funding for healthcare and social service programs will only exacerbate a national mental health crisis and increase alienation,” he wrote. “We therefore pray for those who hold the power to make the safety of our people a national priority.”

The shooting marks the fourth fatal shooting in Minneapolis within 24 hours, according to Everytown for Gun Safety. The U.S. has seen at least 44 shootings at K-12 schools in 2025, CNN reports.

