Target CEO Along With Other Minnesota Executives Call For ICE Brigade To End As Workforce Dwindles As A Result Of Raids







As ICE agents continue to cause havoc in the city of Minneapolis and throughout the state of Minnesota, CEOs of companies, such as Target, are finally speaking out as it’s starting to affect business.

Before he steps down for new leadership to take over, the retail giant CEO Brian Cornell is scheduled to meet with agents Jan. 29 as The Los Angeles Times reports local faith leaders and activists are demanding the company ban ICE from stores and parking lots as they have scared some employees from coming to work amid a few being detained.

Using internal Slack channels, workers have expressed their grievances about the company’s silence. When Renee Good was gunned down by a federal agent in early January 2026, the company remained silent. Now, people are seeking a clear statement condemning the operation. However, incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke, who is set to start Feb. 1, is focused on regaining company trust with revitalized sales while the company is still dealing with the massive backlash of dialing back on its DEI initiatives that have put so many Black entrepreneurs on the national stage.

Chief Human Resources Officer, Melissa Kremer, released a memo highlighting company plans to seemingly address concerns, revealing the security teams are increasing communication with workers based in the Twin Cities area. “While we can’t control everything happening around us, we are focused on what we can control,” the memo read.

“We’re listening and working to de-escalate where possible — while staying clear on what we need to safely operate our business and care for our team.”

Fear has spread amongst Target employees after ICE snatched two U.S. citizen employees from a store in Richfield, Minnesota. Staffers at roughly two stores have told managers they’re too afraid to come into work. But Target isn’t the biggest sufferer in the matter.

Hotels and restaurants have been hit the hardest during ICE’s takeover tactics. Adam Duininck, CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, called it “a really complicated issue,” highlighting that the decrease in foot traffic will have a “chilling impact” on the local economy as a whole. He touched on the city still rebuilding after the unrest suffered following George Floyd’s 2020 murder at the hands of police. “I expect that the longer this lasts, the more business leaders will speak out,” Duininck said.

Seems like the time is now. Sixty CEOs of Minnesota-based companies such as Target, Best Buy, and General Mills, signed a letter to the Trump Administration, ICE, and officials at the state and local level for an “immediate de-escalation of tensions” after Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, was added to the list of citizens killed by federal agents. “With yesterday’s tragic news, we are calling for an immediate deescalation of tensions and for state, local and federal officials to work together to find real solutions,” the letter read, highlighting communication with Gov. Tim Walz, local mayors, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, according to USA Today.

NEW: The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce released this letter on behalf of more than 60 CEOs of Minnesota-based companies today. https://t.co/n4x7yJGoJv pic.twitter.com/uzXg0tzjIm — Minnesota Chamber of Commerce (@MN_Chamber) January 25, 2026

“The recent challenges facing our state have created widespread disruption and tragic loss of life. There are ways for us to come together to foster progress.”

