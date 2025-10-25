Diversity, Equality, Inclusion by Mary Spiller Target Attempts To Reaffirm Support for Black Entrepreneurs Amid DEI Boycott Following backlash over its rollback of diversity initiatives, Target highlights its partnership with the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs to rebuild trust and reaffirm its investment in Black business owners.







Target is once again spotlighting its collaboration with the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE), a move that comes as the retailer faces backlash for scaling back its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

As reported by POCIT, the company’s renewed focus on its partnership with RICE — a program that provides Black small business owners with access to mentorship, education, and growth opportunities — arrives at a pivotal time. Target’s October 20 press release emphasized its ongoing commitment to the initiative, which began in 2020 and was renewed in 2024.

The program’s cornerstone, the Retail Readiness Academy (RRA), offers a seven-month course designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the competitive retail industry. Participants gain business insights, strategies, and connections that can propel their ventures forward. In its latest phase, Target helped RICE expand its cohort size and deepened its engagement by offering mentorship and behind-the-scenes experiences at its stores.

Target also launched “HBCU, Always,” a documentary-style series celebrating historically Black college and university (HBCU) alumni and fostering ongoing professional networks with the support of both RICE and Target.

However, the company’s renewed attention to its partnership comes amid significant public scrutiny. Earlier this year, Target ended its three-year DEI plan, including the Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) program, which aimed to increase representation and retail opportunities for Black- and minority-owned brands. The decision drew criticism from many consumers and community leaders, as they folded to President Donald Trump’s federal pressure to phase out DEI initiatives.

In response, Pastor Jamal Bryant called for a 40-day boycott against Target starting March 4, following the company’s DEI rollback announcement. Foot traffic declined for nine consecutive weeks during the boycott, reflecting a steep drop in consumer engagement from Black shoppers.

The timing of Target’s push to promote its partnership with RICE suggests an attempt to mend strained relationships and reaffirm its dedication to economic empowerment within the Black community. With leadership changes following CEO Brian Cornell’s departure and declining sales, the company appears to be leaning on its long-standing community partnerships to regain trust.

By highlighting programs that support Black entrepreneurs, Target is seeking to demonstrate that its retreat from broad DEI goals does not mean a full withdrawal from equity-driven initiatives — even as it continues to face questions about the depth of its commitments.

