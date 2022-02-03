Minor League Baseball Launches Black-Community Focused Initiative, ‘The Nine’

The initiative was named after the number Jackie Robinson wore during his only season playing in the Minor Leagues with the Triple-A Montreal Royals in 1946.

“The Nine will shine bright spotlights on these successful initiatives and transform them into national campaigns reaching more fans and communities, further showcasing our teams’ commitment to representing, honoring, and welcoming all fans to MiLB’s unique brand of fun,” said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball’s’ vice president of minor league business operations, in a written statement.

“The Nine is just the latest example of MiLB teams being true community champions.”

The Nine intends to link MiLB teams’ existing, Black-community-focused development efforts with new national programming, along with special events. The new inclusion initiative follows in the footsteps of MiLB’s Copa de la Diversión Latino fan engagement platform. That particular initiative, introduced in 2017, included 76 MiLB teams in 2021.