The Miss Black University Pageant At Ole Miss Crowns Winner

This year’s Miss Black University Pageant has crowned a winner, Hannah Olive.

The third annual contest took place at the University of Mississippi on March 21, with a theme of “Eclipsed in Elegance.” Hosted by the school’s National Pan Hellenic Council, six students at the university competed.

Olive, a junior allied health sciences major, also received the Audience Choice award for her stage presence.

“This moment just means so much,” Olive said, as reported by The Daily Mississippian. “I’m very excited and thankful for my support system and everybody who helped me. I’m ready to represent, serve, and just do what God calls me to.”

The contestants participated in three rounds following their introductions, including health and fitness and talent portions. The event continued with an on-stage questionnaire. Each contestant also answered the question, “How do you define and embody brilliance?”

The pageant’s coordinators said the event sought to represent the Black community at Ole Miss. The school has a long history of racism and segregation on its campus, made famous by its first-ever Black student, James Meredith.

Last year, the school faced backlash after a white student made monkey sounds at a pro-Palestine Black student protestor. Black students continue to fight racism at their institution while still championing their community.

“This pageant was an opportunity for someone to represent the Black community here at the university since we are the minority,” said Lindsey Cole, pageant coordinator and NPHC vice president of affairs. “It was really great getting to learn and watch them work together and become great friends throughout this whole process.”

Fellow coordinator and NPHC leader AC Buckley added, “It was a product of love and dedication. It’s been really joyous to see all of our contestants perform and compete and represent all of the amazing Black women that we have on campus. I’m proud of NPHC for giving an opportunity to highlight them exclusively.”

The NPHC hopes to continue this pageant for the Black students at Ole Miss.

