Miss Diddy Talks Her Success in Business, Marketing, and High-Level Partnerships

Entertainment marketer and The Brand Group CEO, Miss Diddy, appeared on Hip Hop & Enterprise, where she opened up about the creation of her Toast to Black Hollywood event, her rise in the entertainment industry, and what qualities she looks for in an employee, and so much more.

Miss Diddy has 15 years of experience working with top-level executives and celebrities like Kenny Burns, Kanye West, Nipsy Hussle, and many more. Her company, The Brand Group, has acquired high-level partnerships with Doritos, The National Basketball Players Associations, AT&T, Kevin Hart, United Nations, Adidas, BET Networks, Champion, and Netflix, to name a few.

After years of putting in the groundwork as the only female promoter in the world’s entertainment capital, the Compton native turned her Toast to Black Hollywood celebration into the go-to event to kick off BET Awards weekend.

Every year, the star-studded event honors Black professionals doing groundbreaking work to amplify the culture in more ways than one. Past honorees include Nick Cannon, Kevin Frazier, Daymond John, and Tamika Mallory. The 2022 event honored talents like Cynthia Bailey, Jacob Latimore, and Nina Parker.

Miss Diddy dished on why after seven years, she changed the name from A Toast to Young Hollywood to a Toast to Black Hollywood and foreshadowed her plans to expand The Brand Group through powerful partnerships.

“It’s not about inclusive, so to speak,” Miss Diddy told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “It’s about the Black dollar, the Black person, the Black community. And that’s what we want to scream right now.”

“That’s what I know. That’s what’s authentic to me. I am a Black woman,” she continued. “What I do is for the little Black and Brown girls and boys from the hood that wants to become something great in life. I want to create; continue to build that narrative around myself, my brand, and my company.”

This year’s Toast to Black Hollywood was sponsored by Doritos, one of the many noteworthy affiliations Miss Diddy has acquired over the years. With a résumé and talent roster like The Brand Group’s, Miss Diddy is mindful of the company she keeps. The self-made powerhouse explained what she expects from anyone who works for her.

“Deal breakers are definitely when employees are not doing what I asked,” she said. “If you do something completely opposite of what I actually asked you to do, you have to go because you can cost me everything.”

Miss Diddy is all about her business and her bag! Press play below to go inside the success story of The Brand Group CEO Miss Diddy.