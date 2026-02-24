Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Friends Of Miss J. Alexander Set Up GoFundMe To Cover ANTM Star’s Healthcare Costs Post-Stroke The ANTM judge has struggled to walk since having a stroke in 2022.







A friend of Miss J. Alexander set up a GoFundMe to help the former America’s Next Top Model judge with healthcare costs.

The current condition of the former runway coach came to light amid the release of a new documentary, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model. As the three-part docuseries provided a deep dive into the controversies of the famed reality show, others pondered what happened to its vibrant personalities on and off the judges’ panel.

In a “Where Are They Now?” moment, fans discovered that Miss J Alexander had suffered a tremendous health decline prompted by a stroke in December 2022. The health incident left Miss J Alexander still unable to walk, as the former model has recovered their speech.

“I couldn’t walk, and I couldn’t talk, and I thought to myself, ‘What was I going to do?’ And that I couldn’t walk, and I couldn’t speak. It was emotional. I cried. I’m not ashamed to say that I cried,” he shared in the three-part docuseries, as reported by The Grio.

While long-time fans of the show expressed their sympathy with the great modeling teacher, his close friend Stephen Grossman opened the crowdfunding effort to support J. Alexander back. The “Road To Recovery” GoFundMe also detailed J Alexander’s tumultuous health journey as the media personality tries to regain his footing.

“For the past three years, Miss J. has been bravely fighting his way back and struggling to live independently. We are hoping to secure full-time, round-the-clock care and help with the ongoing regular physical, speech, and occupational therapies. He is currently confined to a wheelchair stemming from what we hope is only temporary paralysis, and his right arm remains immobile.”

Since the 2022 health scare, J. Alexander spent almost two years in physical rehab, while also experiencing mini-strokes, seizures, and other hospitalizations. However, the resilient model has made triumphant strides in his health, but needs more financial support to not feel the additional burden.

“This GoFundMe has been created to help Miss J. focus on healing without the stress of mounting bills and medical expenses,” added the page. “If Miss J.’s kindness, humor, and iconic presence have ever made you smile or laugh, please consider giving back during this difficult time.”

Since its launch on Feb. 20, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $17,000 of its $50,000 goal. Donors from across the world have also given from $5 to $1,000 to support Miss J. in this journey. As supporters hope to bestow this gift to the fallen star, they hope the ANTM community will band together for this support.

“Let’s all come together for someone who has inspired confidence, individuality, and joy in so many of us.”

RELATED CONTENT: Tyra Banks Hit With Lawsuit Due To Lease Disagreement