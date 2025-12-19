News by Kandiss Edwards Tyra Banks Hit With Lawsuit Due To Lease Disagreement Christopher Powell alleges Tyra Banks flaked on a 10-year commercial lease contract.







Tyra Banks and her ice cream business are facing a $2.8 million lawsuit over a commercial lease dispute tied to a planned Smize & Dream “hot ice cream” shop in Washington, D.C.

The lawsuit was filed by Christopher Powell, a landlord and entrepreneur, who alleges that Banks, her company, School of Smize LLC, and business partner, Louis Martin, entered into a 10-year commercial lease in April 2024 for a flagship Smize & Dream location in the District’s Eastern Market neighborhood. Subsequently, Banks and her company abandoned the premises without fulfilling the lease obligations, the Grio reported.

Powell’s complaint alleges that Banks originally presented the D.C. location as part of a larger business plan to build a global Smize & Dream brand, a brand aimed at worldwide reach.

“She said Smize & Dream would not only be an ice cream shop, but also an initiative to provide underserved youth in Washington with education in science, sales, and hospitality,” the filing states.

Additionally, Powell claims the group “abruptly abandoned the premises” in June 2024 and failed to pay rent, leaving him with financial losses. Powell further alleges that shortly after withdrawing from the lease, Banks and Martin opened a Smize & Dream location in Sydney, Australia. Yet, the company continued facilitating pop-up events near the original D.C. site.

Powell is seeking $2.8 million plus late fees, accrued interest, attorneys’ fees, and other associated costs, according to Axios. The complaint includes claims of breach of contract and related allegations tied to the lease agreement.

Lawyers for Banks and Martin have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing a lack of jurisdiction and that the complaint fails to state a claim. A federal judge granted Powell an extension to respond to that motion.

Smize & Dream, described as a “hot ice cream” concept with a social mission, has generated attention for its branding and pop-up events in multiple U.S. cities and abroad.

Banks and Martin deny all allegations.

RELATED CONTENT: Alfonso Ribeiro Says Tyra Banks Was ‘Set Up For Failure’ During ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Stint