Prayers Up! Miss Universe Jamaica Takes A Tumble In Her Evening Gown Gabrielle Henry was taken to a hospital in Bangkok after a "major fall."







Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry is recovering after what organizers called a “major fall” from the main stage.

Henry took the tumble during the preliminary evening gown round of the 74th Miss Universe competition in Thailand.

Video of the incident shows Henry slipping while walking in an orange gown and high heels. She then fell from the front of the stage as attendees stood in shock.

The footage shared on Instagram shows Henry posing at center stage before turning and losing her footing. The clip then shows people rushing to help the fallen pageant queen.

Hours after the fall, the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization released a public statement confirming that Henry “experienced a fall from the main stage during the evening gown round” and had been transported for immediate medical evaluation in Bangkok.

The organization later posted an update stating, “She was rushed to the Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries. However, they continue to conduct tests to ensure her full recovery.”

Miss Universe Organization President Raúl Rocha also shared that he visited Henry in the hospital.

“I was there with her family and her, and thankfully, there are no broken bones and she is under good care,” Rocha said.

Rocha added that he had spoken with Jamaica’s national team and promised ongoing support while she recovers.

The incident unfolded during a contentious time for the Miss Universe organization. Tension has been brewing at the event since it began. Earlier in the competition, a contestant expressed displeasure at insensitive remarks made in front of dozens of contestants. Fatima Bosch, Miss Mexico, said she was “singled out” and criticized by pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil at an official event. Itsaragrisil’s remarks prompted Bosch and other contestants to walk out of the room. Rocha later apologized to Bosch, calling the behavior “unacceptable.”

Despite the chaos, organizers say Henry remains in positive spirits. The Miss Universe Jamaica team asked supporters to “stay upbeat, lift her in prayer, and send positive thoughts as she receives the necessary medical care.”

They thanked fans for their “outpouring of love and support” as Henry continues tests and observation ahead of the Miss Universe finals this weekend.

