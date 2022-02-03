Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s Grieving Mom Opens Up About Her Daughter’s Death By Suicide

April Simpkins, the mother of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, breaks her silence days after learning her daughter’s tragic death on Jan. 30 was ruled a suicide.

In a statement to E! News, Simpkins addressed her daughter’s mental health and recalled “many beautiful memories.”

A correspondent for the television show Extra, Kryst was pronounced dead at the scene after she fell from a 60-story Orion building in New York City. She was 30. It was later confirmed by the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that she died by suicide, as per the autopsy.

“I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed,” wrote Simpkins.

“Today, what our family and friends privately knew was the cause of death of my sweet baby girl, Cheslie, was officially confirmed. While it may be hard to believe, it’s true.”

According to the grieving mother, Kryst, who was crowned Miss USA in 2019 was struggling with depression and kept it a secret from her closest friends and family members. Simpkins was also not aware of her daughter’s burdens.

“Cheslie led both a public and a private life,” Simpkins wrote. “In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone — including me, her closest confidant — until very shortly before her death,” wrote the grieving mom, who herself was a pageant winner, winning the Mrs. North Carolina title in 2002.

Simpkins described her daughter as “my very best friend” while reminiscing on the sweet memories they shared.

“We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it—we miss all of her,” Simpkins said. “She was a vital part of our family, which makes this loss even more devastating.”

“Cheslie — to the world, you were a ball of sunshine wrapped in smiles,” Simpkins addressed her daughter directly. We talked, FaceTimed or texted one another all day, every day. You were more than a daughter — you were my very best friend. Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious,” she continued. “I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we’ll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace.”

In lieu of flowers, Kryst’s family welcomes donations to Dress for Success, a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.