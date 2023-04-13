Missed One! Nick Cannon Forgets Daughter Onyx When Asked to Name All of His Children

Lanisha Cole is about to throw a fit! Nick Cannon was tasked with naming his 12 children and forgot to include his daughter, Onyx.

The Masked Singer host appeared on Howard Stern Show on Monday, where he attempted to name all 12 of his children in order of their birthdays, Page Six reports.

“Moroccan and Monroe, which we call Roc and Roe,” Cannon said of his 11-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He went on to name his two children with Brittany Bell, twins with DJ Abbey De La Rosa, and late son Zen with Alyssa Scott.

“Golden, Powerful, and then Zion, Zillion, Zen…,” Cannon continued. “And then from there, Legendary Love. Then there’s Rise.”

But Stern quickly called out Cannon and told him that he “missed” a child.

“Wrong, wrong! You missed,” Stern said.

The Drumline star claimed he wasn’t done naming his children and went on to add three more.

“Powerful Queen, Beautiful Zeppelin, and Halo Marie,” Cannon declared. However, the famed radio personality pointed out how Cannon had accidentally forgotten one of his children.

“You left out Onyx Ice Cole,” Stern said.

“Ah, no! You know, I did,” Cannon admitted. “You threw me off because I was going in order!”

“Poor Onyx,” Stern jokingly replied, with Cannon noting how his latest slip-up would “create problems for me.”

Cannon has already had issues with Lanisha Cole, the mother of his daughter, Onyx after she subtly shaded him last December for having “fake photo ops” with his children and their mothers, Us Weekly reports.

“It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter,” Cole wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”

That same month, Cannon admitted to feeling “guilt” about not being able to spend quality time with all of his children.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon confessed on “The Check-up with Dr. David Angus.”

“One ’cause I’m constantly working, and two, because I’m just spread thin.”