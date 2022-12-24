Missing 5-Month-Old Twin Baby Found Alive, Woman Arrested in Indianapolis For Kidnapping

The missing twin baby from Columbus, Ohio was found safe inside his mother’s stolen vehicle in Indianapolis on Dec. 22, according to ABC News.

Kason Thomass was found three days after he and his twin brother, Ky’air Thomass, were kidnapped after their mother’s car was stolen from a restaurant parking lot in Columbus. A 24-year-old woman identified as Nalah Jackson was seen with the stolen vehicle and was arrested on Dec. 22 in Indianapolis.

Ky’air was found safe in his car seat in the parking lot at the Dayton International Airport on Dec. 20. However, Kason remained missing and was not with Jackson when she was arrested several days later. Baby Kason was later found safe near a Papa John’s in Indianapolis.

Deputy Chief Smith Weir said that investigators found Jackson after they received several calls Thursday morning from people saying they had spotted Jackson. She was found on Interstate 65 just north of downtown Indianapolis.

“The 5-month-old boy is in good health and being transported to a hospital to be checked out,” said the IMPD.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant also announced the good news.

“Kason Thomass was found alive and safe tonight in Indianapolis near a Papa John’s pizza location,” she said.

“We are grateful to the public for their help throughout this investigation, and for the tireless work of our officers and our many partner agencies. They never stopped, never gave up hope, and would not rest until Kason was found. We are beyond thankful for their relentless dedication.”

Sgt. Shawn Anderson and Sgt. Richard El were two of the first IMPD officers on the scene after 5-month-old Kason was found. Footage of him being held by an Indianapolis police officer was shared on Twitter with an announcement that he was safe and sound.

“Holding him was one of the best feelings I’ve had in my career,” said Anderson.

Jackson faces two felony counts of kidnapping and is currently awaiting extradition to Columbus.