Missing 5-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Florida

Five-year-old Dahud Jolicoeur was found dead in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday WPTV reports. The little boy had disappeared from his home on the 1800 block of Wood Glen Circle on Saturday.

Teri Barbera from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said that Jolicoeur was autistic, could not swim and was non-verbal. Many in the community came out to help in the search for the missing boy, including the Marines and the Emergency Field Force Team.

Search and rescue dogs were also deployed by 6 p.m. to help the Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office find the missing child. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement also issued a Missing Child Alert for Jolicoeur at around 6:30 p.m.

Jolicoeur was reportedly found about one block from his home in a waterway near Royal Palm Beach at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, he may have drowned but more details were not immediately available.

“The Florida Missing Child Alert for Dahud Jolicoeur has been canceled. It is with sadness that we report the child was found deceased from a possible drowning. We extend our condolences to Dahud’s family, friends and the Palm Beach County community. Palm Beach Co. SO for info.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office asked the community for thoughts and prayers for the family after he was found. “We are so incredibly saddened to announce that we found Dahud. He was located in a waterway deceased a block of so from the home. Please keep the Jolicoeur family in your thoughts and prayers.”