News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Family Desperately Searches For Missing Prince George's County Teen Girl The teen girl was last seen over a week ago in Prince George's county.







A family from Prince George’s County, Maryland, continues to search for their missing 19-year-old loved one.

DaCara Rose Thompson was last seen Aug. 22, leaving her car at a gas station in Hyattsville, a city in Prince George’s County, before she seemingly disappeared without a trace. As the search for her wages on, her family has leaned on their community to help bring her home.

“I’m so broken,” said Thompson’s mother, Carmen Thompson, to WBAL. “Nobody should have to experience what I’m feeling right now as a parent. It’s an indescribable feeling. I just want my daughter back safe.”

The family recently held a vigil Aug. 31 for communal supporters to pray and learn more about the young Thompson. Thompson’s car was found on the corner of Jasmine Terrace and Riggs Road, with the family and law enforcement centering their search around Prince George’s County.

Thompson’s father texted her the night she went missing. After telling her goodnight, she replied that she was out but would be “home soon.” However, Thompson never returned to her family’s residence.

Upon locating the 2013 white Ford Edge, police discovered her ID, money, and phone inside the vehicle. However, the findings have only escalated the search for Thompson, with the family becoming more desperate to know of her whereabouts.

They staked out the location for days but found no new evidence about where the young girl went. Police also shared that her iPhone appeared to be disabled upon investigating the device.

The family has relentlessly canvassed the area, with missing person posters plastered around the neighborhood. They hope the vigil and spreading awareness can bring others forward who may have information on what happened to the teenager.

“A message to my baby girl: We love you, we love you so much. If you see this, do whatever you have to, do whatever you have to, to get out of your situation, and you get somewhere, and you let somebody know you need help. You, whatever you need to do. Mom and Dad are here. Your family, your community, everybody is standing behind you, and we are waiting to have you back in our arms,” added the determined mother.

Thompson reportedly stands at 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the local police at 301-772-8970.

