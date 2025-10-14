Missing 20-Year-Old New Jersey Midshipman Discovered Dead Near Annapolis Naval Academy

Second Class Kyle Philbert James, a Navy Midshipman who was reported missing Oct. 9, was found dead near the Annapolis, Maryland campus, and the United States Naval Academy is now investigating his death.

According to Report Annapolis News, the 20-year-old James was discovered dead Oct. 10, a day after he was reported missing at the academy. No details were released about his disappearance, where he was found, or the cause of death. James’ family confirmed his remains were discovered near the Naval Academy. An autopsy has been planned to determine the soldier’s cause of death.

Officials at the Naval Academy informed James’ family that the officer did not show up to any of his classes Oct. 9 and was considered missing. They were then contacted the following evening to notify them that his remains had been discovered near the campus.

The Capital Gazette reported that James, who hailed from Whippany, New Jersey, had allegedly contacted his mother via text the morning he reportedly went missing. In the text message, he responded to a message she sent him and wrote that he loved her.

“It is painful to lose a member of our Naval Academy family, and as we attempt to better understand this tremendous loss, we offer our deepest condolences to Philbert James’ family, close friends, classmates and company mates during this extremely difficult time,” the academy said in a statement.

Officials at the academy said the Navy midshipman was in his junior year, a history major, and was a member of the academy’s gospel choir.

The Naval Academy sent an email to academy families confirming the death of Midshipman James. It stated that the Midshipmen Development Center and the chaplain center would be reaching out to fellow midshipmen.

