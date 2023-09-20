NFL Safety Sergio Brown Posts Video After Mother's Body Found

Former NFL safety Sergio Brown, who was recently declared missing by authorities, appeared in a video uploaded to social media Monday, September 18, two days after his mother was found dead.

People magazine reported the video was posted on Instagram under the account “intplayerwithapassport.” The video came two days after police discovered the body of Brown’s mother, Myrtle Brown, 73, in Maywood, Illinois. Cook County Medical Office Spokesperson Natalia Derevyanny told People that the former football player’s mother died due to “multiple injuries due to assault,” and her death was a homicide.

Brown began the video by saying “fake news” repeatedly. The former safety did not explicitly refer to his mother in the video, but said “It has to be the FBI” and that the agency paid him an “unwarranted” visit on “Bob Marley’s Death Day.”

The 35-year-old athlete also claimed that the Maywood Police Department “kidnapped” him twice. He then added that he thought his mother was “on vacation” and that “it had to be the FBI or Maywood PD,” without clarifying who the “it” he referred to is.

According to Derevyanny, Myrtle Brown was pronounced dead Saturday. The Maywood Police Department has not commented on the situation.

People was unable to verify the owner of the Instagram account that the Sergio Brown video was posted on, but photos on the account date back to 2021 and contain pictures of the NFL safety.

Meanwhile, Nick Brown posted photos of his brother and mother on Facebook on September 16.

“I’m going to keep on pushing and won’t let you down,” he captioned the photo. Nick Brown posted less than a day after Sergio Brown posted his Instagram video.

Brown attended Notre Dame for college and played seven seasons in the NFL for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills. He played 94 games in the NFL, starting 15, collecting 109 tackles and one interception.

