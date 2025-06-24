News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Missing Sisters Last Seen At Metro Atlanta Playground Found Safe The sisters were last seen at a park before returning home safely the next day.







Missing teenaged sisters that were last seen at a playground in Metro Atlanta have been found safe.

Police have confirmed that Caidyn, Ashlyn, and Raegyn McCou have been reunited with their family. The trio were last seen at an apartment complex’s playground before the siblings were declared missing.

According to WSB-TV, the young girls had been spotted at The Exchange Apartments on Exchange Circle in Winder. The city is located around 50 miles east of Atlanta.

The girls were last seen June 19. However, their families and police swiftly announced a statewide call for Georgians to look out for the teen girls. Ashlyn and Raegyn McCou were described as 15-year-old twins, weighing at 150 pounds with afro-puff hairstyles. Their elder sister, Caidyn, is 16-years-old and 5-foot-8.

The Winder Police Department shared to social media how the girls returned home safely the following day. They did not share any additional details on how they returned home or what led to the disappearance.

However, the amount of Black and missing people continues to disproportionately impact the Black community. Currently on the Black and Missing Foundation’s website, over 50 Black people remain unaccounted for across Georgia.

On a national level, over 40% of all missing persons identify as people of color, while 40% of all disappeared teens identify as Black. However, media coverage often leans towards spreading awareness on white missing persons. This is often due to the desensitization to the plight of minorities and the misperception of minority children as runaways.

Despite this, the foundation remains committed to helping spotlight unaccounted for Black people to ensure they are found safe as well.

While the McCou sisters were reunited with loved ones, their story is not always the case for many who go missing. Widespread and fair coverage on all missing persons must take priority to give everyone a fighting chance to get home safely.

