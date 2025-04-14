News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Fallen Hero: Mississippi Church Honors Security Guard Killed At Easter Event Eddie Shed tried to stop a domestic dispute when one of the parties pulled out a gun.







A Mississippi church is honoring one of its beloved members and security guards who died protecting others after a shooting broke out at its event.

Eddie Shed, who also served as a deacon at Gulfport’s Empowerment Ministries Christian Center, died on April 12 during the shootout. The 39-year-old man became caught in the crossfire of a domestic dispute that became deadly when one party pulled out a gun. According to the SunHerald, the incident occurred during the church’s Family Easter egg hunt at a local sports complex.

Now, his church is celebrating the life of the man who died while trying to keep others safe. The center’s senior pastor, Dr. Gregg S. Magee Sr., released a statement on Shed’s heroism during the “senseless act.”

“Our beloved Deacon Eddie Shed was taken from us in a senseless act of gun violence,” wrote the faith leader. “Deacon Shed epitomized the virtues of a hero, displaying selfless courage and bravery that ultimately saved others from harm. He paid the ultimate price for his valor, and we are deeply saddened by this loss.”

The news outlet confirmed that two others were shot and injured when police arrived at the scene. Shed died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Dr. Magee also referred to Shed as a “pillar of strength” for their community. Shed leaves behind multiple loved ones as fellow church members reel from the tragedy.

He added, “Our faith gives us hope and strength, and we draw comfort from the assurance that we will one day be reunited with Deacon Shed. We continue to lift in prayer those affected by this tragedy and stand together as a community, united in love and resilience.”

The shooting suspect was taken to a local hospital. Gulfport Police Lt. Jason Ducre also detailed that three people remain in custody over the fatal incident.

