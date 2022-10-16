Mississippi Community Mourns Loss of Black Woman Officer Killed in a ‘Shootout’

A Mississippi community is mourning the loss of a police officer after she was shot and killed in the line of duty Oct. 11.

Officials say 30-year-old detective Myiesha Stewart, who severed the Greenville Police Department, was responding to a shooting, according to WLOX.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told WLBT that a male victim was shot in the head and a female was allegedly shot in the foot by the suspect responsible for shooting Stewart.

The suspect, who was also reportedly injured during the incident, was airlifted to a Jackson, Mississippi hospital, where that person remains in police custody.

The mayor of Greenville, Errick D. Simmons, released a statement following the tragedy that reads in part:

“Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has been notified and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter. Greenville Chief of Police Marcus Turner, Sr. and I have visited with family of the deceased officer, and we asked on behalf of the family for your continued prayers, condolences, and support during this very difficult time.”

Stewart was the mother of a 3-year-old son and is survived by her parents.

She was described by Simmons as a woman who ran into danger when others ran away from it, a person who exhibited “heart and courage.”

It is still unclear what led to this shooting at this time.

On Friday, Greenville police announced funeral arrangements for their fallen hero, beginning with a public visitation set for Thursday, Oct. 20, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a law enforcement visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A Sea of Blue procession will ride through Greenville following the law enforcement visitation.

Funeral service for the fallen officer is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m.

All services will take place at the Washington County Convention Center in Greenville.