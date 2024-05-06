Mississippi Governor Sings Praises Of Ole Miss Counterprotesters After ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ Shenanigans

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves took to the X app to praise a group of racist Ole Miss students who sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” as other University of Mississippi students protested the ongoing oppression of Palestinians in Gaza.

“The ‘protests’ at Ole Miss today. Watch with sound. Warms my heart.

I love Mississippi,” Reeves penned for the caption of the pathetic video.

X app users wasted no time going in on the good ole boy governor.

“Imagine if white people coveted humanity the way y’all covet this dumb-ass song,’ one tweet read, referencing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Imagine if white people coveted humanity the way y'all covet this dumb-ass song. pic.twitter.com/VITVzOrJLr — @KekaAraújo (@KekaAraujo313) May 5, 2024

Racism warms your heart. Yeah, no surprise there — justice4all 🏳️‍🌈⚖ Ky girl (@justice4all01) May 3, 2024

You're embarrassing — Arkie From Gold Lake (@OldSchoolArkie) May 2, 2024

Some things never change… pic.twitter.com/eYqre12Uau — General Strike 🍀(Terrence Daniels) (@Terrence_STR) May 4, 2024

One person called Reeves “toxic” after airing out the Mississippi politician’s scandalous past with the welfare system. A lawsuit filed in October revealed that a whistleblower sued the state and Reeves so he would have to repay back monies allegedly used for personal purposes and seemingly being in the pockets of big pharma.

Mississippi ranks last in almost every category but racism. Tate Reeves does nothing to improve the state or its image. Young people leave the state of Mississippi at a greater rate than any other. There is no future in Mississippi. My family is from Booneville. I know. I left. — Louisiana Blue (@AlanMayUSA) May 3, 2024

"Warms your Heart?"



Does that make you a Cooked Crakkker, Governor Reeves. — Pastor Ben (@BenjaminPDixon) May 3, 2024

Yes. The white racist behavior must truly be a sign of beauty to you. — Mark J. Reichel (@reichellaw) May 3, 2024

Sad thing is these boys would be arrested and expelled if they were doing this to any group other than Palestinians supporters. — Howard IV (@RedeemedHoward) May 3, 2024

One X app user painted an even more sobering picture of the protest at Ole Miss with a video of white students heckling a heavyset Black female graduate student who stood with the University of Mississippi protesters and was subsequently harassed and targeted by bigoted white counterparts, who were primarily male. One man made monkey noises. Others mocked the graduate student by calling her Lizzo, while others yelled at her.

Even the ones that make monkey noises to black women? https://t.co/rb7FUToxXZ — Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) May 3, 2024

Police seemingly protecting the racists, and facing to intimidate the peaceful anti-genocide protesters

Ahhh yeah, Mississippi will never change

No wonder their economy and education sucks down there — Ziggy Ess (@yveskleinblue24) May 3, 2024

That energy has not changed. 😏 pic.twitter.com/pgwIOPYTo5 — DonJuan The Boy Wonder 🇧🇸 🇮🇪 🇬🇧 🇪🇸 🇺🇸 (@BoiJuanda) May 3, 2024

The anti-Israel protest at Ole Miss on May 3 was relatively peaceful before bigoted nincompoops began their shenanigans with “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The Oxford campus callout remained relatively small and didn’t extend beyond an hour. The counterprotesters outnumbered anti-Israel supporters.

Ahead of the ill behavior displayed at the university, the governor said, “I am aware of today’s scheduled protest on the campus of Ole Miss. Mississippi law enforcement is also aware. And they are prepared. Campus police, City, County, and State assets are being deployed and coordinated. We will offer a unified response with one mission: Peaceful protests are allowed and protected – no matter how outrageous those protesters’ views may seem to some of us. But unlawful behavior will not be tolerated. It will be dealt with accordingly. Law and order will be maintained!”

No arrests or injuries were reported after the protest.

On April 12, Reeves declared the month “Confederate Heritage Month.” Explaining his decision via his official account, the governor said, “I, Tate Reeves, Governor of the State of Mississippi, hereby proclaim the month of April 2024 as Confederate Heritage Month in the State of Mississippi.”